Watch This Mama Hummingbird Feed Her Tiny Babies

It doesn’t get much cuter than this.

Angela Elsey usually gets her baby fix by volunteering at the neonatal intensive care unit in her local hospital. But when the coronavirus pandemic put her “cuddlers group” on pause, the California woman found herself feeling dragged down by quarantine life.

That is, until she discovered a hummingbird nest right outside her kitchen window. The opening of the delicate nest is no bigger than a quarter.

Elsey told Good News Network that she began sending video updates of the nest’s residents to the other NICU volunteers so they could get their “tiny baby fix.”

“We were all missing the preemies—and a lot of the cuddlers wrote to say how much they enjoyed seeing the hummingbird babies,” she explained. “One woman wrote, ‘Can we come to your house to cuddle your baby birds?’ and it was hard to resist the temptation!”

In time for Mother’s Day, Elsey shared an incredible video (below) of the mama hummingbird feeding her teeny hatchlings.

The San Diego resident, who refers to the weeks-old hatchlings as “the twins,” named them after the characters Anne Elliot and Frederick Wentworth from Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

Elsey is one of countless Americans to discover birdwatching during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Watching them was a break from worrying about the current situation, since they were oblivious to the pandemic raging around them,” she told Good News Network. “And it was such a joy to see those little eggs, then those tiny babies and watch them grow.”

So sweet!