'90s Faves Felicity, Blossom, and My So-Called Life Land on Hulu This Month

'90s kids, rejoice. Slap bracelets and Furbies may not be back in town but Felicity is!

In fact, for Hulu subscribers, Felicity and a lot more '90s fun is in store, all leading up to the Friday, March 12 premiere of Soliel Moon Frye's new Hulu Original Documentary about growing up in the '90s, kid 90.

First, on Monday, March 8, the Blossom will start streaming, which centers around teen Blossom Russo and her family, as well as her unforgettable best friend, Six. On Tuesday, March 9, the streamer will welcome Felicity, which chronicles Felicity Porter going to college in New York City to follow her high school crush. On Thursday, March 11, tune in for My So-Called Life, the beloved drama about a group of high schoolers and their escapades. The complete series for all three of these shows will be available for viewing.

Nostalgic for more '90s goodness? On Monday, March 8, at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET, Hulu and ATX TV is broadcasting a special panel, "Mother's Knows Best: A Look at '90s TV Moms," with Mary-Margaret Humes (Dawson's Creek), JoMarie Payton (Family Matters), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha) and Alley Mills (The Wonder Years), hosted by moderator Breanne Heldman of PEOPLE magazine. Then, on Wednesday March 10, Hulu and ATX TV will collaborate again to host a '90s trivia night to test your knowledge of the era's best TV ranging from Sabrina the Teenage Witch to Sister, Sister. Tune in to ATX TV's YouTube channel for both events. (The timing for Wednesday's event is TBD.)

And for more of your favorite '90s shows, Hulu has got you covered with Dawson's Creek, Designing Women, Cheers, Family Matters, Step by Step, and so much more—short of a time machine, this is pretty much the next best thing. (If you're craving a '90s movie, we've got you covered with this list.)

