How to Help Our Neighbors in Eastern Kentucky After the Catastrophic Flooding

Last week, catastrophic flooding devastated much of eastern Kentucky and now our neighbors in the Bluegrass state need our help. Towns and cities hit the hardest by the heavy rain include Hazard, Jackson, Garrett, Salyersville, Booneville, Whitesburg, and Perry County. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took to Twitter Monday afternoon to say that rescuers are still at work as hundreds remain unaccounted for, but that the death toll had risen to at least 37. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," he said.

In addition to search and rescue teams, many nonprofits have arrived in the area to assist those in need. If you would like to help their efforts see below as to where you can donate.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has already begun creating emergency relief grants for individuals and families in need, starting with those families currently in shelters and hotels. Moving forward they plan to have more grants available to help families get back on their feet. They will also work with the Community Farm Alliance to help farmers recover. They also have a plan in motion to help small businesses.

Donate here.

LEE Initiative

The Kentucky based nonprofit, The LEE Initiative has already mobilized to help. As they stated on their Instagram, "We have pledged $15k to relief efforts at CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg who started feeding first responders and the community before the sun came up Thursday. We are raising funds to continue to get relief meals and water to those affected in Kentucky."

Donate here.

Mercy Chefs

Chef Gary LeBlanc, wife Ann, and their crew of Mercy Chefs deployed Saturday July 30 to Whitesburg, Kentucky to serve hot meals to those impacted by the storms. After the tornado hit that destroyed much of Mayfield, Kentucky, Mercy Chefs set up a permanent base in neighboring Paducah. Their team there sprung into action to help their neighbors to the east. Donate here.

Operation BBQ Relief

The team from Operation BBQ relief deployed July 30 to Hazard, Kentucky, and are serving hot BBQ meals to those displaced from the floods and for the first responders who are still working to locate the missing.

You can donate or volunteer here.

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Governor Beshear created the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to provide assistance to those most in need following the severe weather that caused the flooding.

Donate here.

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon has deployed their army of volunteers or Greyshirts to help with clearing debris and provide better access for emergency services. They already have a crew in Knotts County and another team in Letcher County and are evaluating other areas of need.

Donate here.