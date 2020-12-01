Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals How Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets Are Made
The curtain has been lifted, y’all.
If you’ve ever found yourself wondering how your favorite chicken nuggets are made, you’re not alone. There’s something about the behind-the-scenes world of fast food restaurants that both intrigues and, well… frightens us.
It’s no surprise that a video demonstrating Chick-fil-A’s method for making chicken nuggets has been fascinating TikTok users for more than a week. And, fortunately, it’s not for its shock value. If anything, it’s shockingly appetizing.
Phew.
The now-deleted clip comes from TikTok user dxxdxx7, who was presumably a Chick-fil-A employee when it was taken. The footage, which has since been re-shared by other TikTok users, documents the method of bringing Chick-fil-A’s fan-favorite chicken nuggets to life. (Watch it here.)
The process starts with what appears to be fresh, chopped-up chicken being dunked in a "milk wash." Next it’s coated in a breading and seasoning mixture, before being dropped into an oil fryer and fried for a pre-determined amount of time.
Apologies if you were hopping to be horrified by a scandalous expose. No mystery meat here y’all! Now, if somebody could just share what’s in that milk wash and seasoning mixture…