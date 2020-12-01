Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals How Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets Are Made

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering how your favorite chicken nuggets are made, you’re not alone. There’s something about the behind-the-scenes world of fast food restaurants that both intrigues and, well… frightens us.

It’s no surprise that a video demonstrating Chick-fil-A’s method for making chicken nuggets has been fascinating TikTok users for more than a week. And, fortunately, it’s not for its shock value. If anything, it’s shockingly appetizing.

Phew.

WATCH: Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Tortilla Soup is Back!

The now-deleted clip comes from TikTok user dxxdxx7, who was presumably a Chick-fil-A employee when it was taken. The footage, which has since been re-shared by other TikTok users, documents the method of bringing Chick-fil-A’s fan-favorite chicken nuggets to life. (Watch it here.)

The process starts with what appears to be fresh, chopped-up chicken being dunked in a "milk wash." Next it’s coated in a breading and seasoning mixture, before being dropped into an oil fryer and fried for a pre-determined amount of time.