Here's How Chick-fil-A Biscuits Are Made
No Southern breakfast is complete if a biscuit isn't involved. And of course, no one makes them better than Mama. But if you don't have time to head to Mama's house or to make a batch from scratch—what is the next best option?
Chick-fil-A. Yes, the Mecca of Southern fast food prepares fluffy, buttery, delicious, biscuits by hand every morning for you to fetch without slowing down the carpool run.
Recently, Southern Living was given a peek behind the curtain in Chick-fil-A's test kitchens and we learned that their biscuits are more like Mama's than we knew! Just like home, David Farmer, Vice President of Menu Strategy, told us that the biscuit is "the centerpiece of our breakfast menu."
Chick-fil-A's Culinary Expert, Wing Lau walked us through all of the ingredients and kitchen tools he uses for a batch of biscuits. Notably, Lau uses one very Southern ingredient—self-rising White Lily flour, just like we do here for our best biscuits. White Lily flour has been used in countless Southern kitchens since 1883. It makes perfect sense that this is the flour chosen for Chick-fil-A's recipe for the Southern breakfast staple.
Along with the decidedly Southern flour choice and of course, butter – there is one more flavor note that Southerners will recognize.
"One of the things that's unique about the Chick-Fil-A biscuit is that it's got a little sweet note to it. That's part of our secret recipe," Farmer tells us.
Because just like how we make tea, everything is better with a bit of sweetness.
When cutting out the biscuits with the biscuit cutter, Lau warns, "we wanna go straight down because as soon as you start twisting it, those biscuits won't rise straight up."
Another trick Lau teaches us is that he brushes buttery oil on the baking sheet before he puts the biscuits down. Check out the video above for more on these Southerner-approved biscuits.