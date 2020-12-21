Texas Mail Carrier Surprises Single Mom Battling COVID-19 With Care Package

“What made me emotional was just the thought of her getting the bag ready, in the morning before starting work or the night before, just her having us in mind with her daily routine.”

For single mom Lisette LeJeune and her two sons, isolating for weeks while battling COVID-19 meant relying on family members to deliver food and medical supplies to her Houston doorstep.

"I was really sick the first week, so it was really hard trying to take care of both of them," LeJeune told Good Morning America of her sons. "It's so hard being a single mom."

Then, last Tuesday, just as her three-year-old son was the sickest, a mystery package appeared outside her front door. Little did she know she had her very own USPS Secret Santa.

"I thought maybe a family member brought something, but usually they call or text me to tell me," she told GMA of the surprise delivery.

The package contained cans of chicken soup, orange juice, crackers, and cookies. Inside was a note from her mail carrier, a woman LeJeune spoke to the first time two weeks prior—on the morning she found out she was positive for COVID-19.

The note read: "Get well wishes. I hope you all are feeling better," signed "USPS-Carrier, Mary."

Shocked by the generosity of a woman she barely knew, LeJeune checked her doorbell camera footage. She shared the clip of Mary delivering the package and as well as photos of the note and care package on Facebook.

"The sweetest thing happened this morning that made my entire year," LeJeune wrote. "I opened the door one day with my mask on and told my mail lady that we had Covid and I would put a bucket in front of the house so she could just drop it in without touching our mailbox. This morning we received a care package from her."

"What made me emotional was just the thought of her getting the bag ready, in the morning before starting work or the night before, just her having us in mind with her daily routine," LeJeune told GMA. "We were having a hard time here at home getting anything delivered and our family was helping us, but still I couldn't run out to get anything last-minute. I had just run out of orange juice and I needed that to give to my son."

LeJeune left a thank you note for Mary at her doorstep, and said she plans to deliver an in-person thank you once she and her sons are out of quarantine.

Mary issued a statement to ABC News through a spokesperson for the USPS.