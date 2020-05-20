Watch House Hunters with Comedians in HGTV’s Hilarious New Series

We’ve always thought that HGTV’s House Hunters needed a little more, shall we say, self-awareness. From ridiculous requests to outlandish budgets, the couples featured on the reality series provide endless comedic fodder. A downtown location without noise? No carpets allowed? Seriously, the jokes write themselves! If only it included a peanut gallery of comedians…

Well folks, our wish has finally been granted.

Introducing House Hunters: Comedians on Couches, a four-night, star-studded special event set to air from Tuesday, June 2, through Friday, June 5.

“America’s favorite contactless past time—watching and commenting on House Hunters—gets a fun new twist when seven popular comedians deliver hilarious, no holds barred, color commentary on classic episodes of the hit series,” an HGTV news release explains. “Together via videoconference, the entertainers will call out the victories and agonizing defeats caused by paint colors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open concept spaces.”

The House Hunters: Comedians on Couches celebrity lineup is led by Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero and features their comedian friends Whitney Cummings, Eliot Glazer, John Mulaney, Chris Redd and J.B. Smoove.

“House Hunters is a pop culture phenomenon that inspires strong reactions from viewers who like to play along with its familiar house selection process,” Jane Latman, president, HGTV, said in a statement. “While we may not agree with the house each family chooses or the reasons they select it, we can agree that it’s a good time to lean on talented people who can find the humor in everything and make us laugh out loud—even when it comes to the challenges and triumphs of house hunting.”

And it’s not just about the laughs. Viewers will be encouraged to text to donate to Turn Up: Fight Hunger, which provides meals to kids in need during COVID-19 and beyond.