Walmart Launches Giant Twinkies Baking Kit—for a Limited-Time Only

When the going gets tough, the tough get baking. In recent months, many of us have been baking up a storm. We've made countless cakes from scratch. We've churned out dozens upon dozens of cookies. We've even mastered the strawberry swirl cream cheese pound cake we've been hoping to pull off since 1983.

But on some nights—especially the ones that follow long, hard days with no shortage of stress-provoking news—we simply feel like throwing on our apron, and letting a baking kit do the grunt work for us. That's why we've loved Chip and Joanna Gaines' recent fall cookie decorating kit from Magnolia. We've swooned every time our kiddos have suggested we reach for the Funfetti and call it a day. We've gleefully obliged when it's been suggested that our next batch of cupcakes come from a box mix.

Now, we're thrilled to learn that when lazier inclinations sink in, we can break out the new Hostess Party Size Twinkies Baking Kit from Walmart for $14.98, which debuted on November 1. Available nationwide, this seasonal offering is a ball of a time to make with your household or stir up some solo nostalgia at home. The kit includes sponge cake mix, cream filling, and a giant Twinkies pan with easy-to-follow instructions. It makes 12 servings or, you know, six, when you've been hunkered down at home for the better part of a year and miss your friends, family, and fellow baking mates.

