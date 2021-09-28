HomeGoods Launched an Online Store!

Well, there goes all our money!

Finally! HomeGoods is online!

The beloved home décor chain launched an e-commerce store on HomeGoods.com today… just in time for holiday decorating. That's right y'all, no more roaming the aisles in hopes of striking gold. (Though, who are we kidding? We love that too!)

The company's previous website offered a store locator, gift cards and other features, but shoppers couldn't buy anything. Now, customers can explore and shop amazing finds through an online experience that offers "high-quality merchandise from around the world at incredible prices," a news release boasts.

"We are thrilled to bring a second way for our passionate shoppers to discover and shop an assortment they know and love," John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods, said in a statement "We hope our customers find the same excitement shopping HomeGoods online as they do exploring the aisles of our stores."

The site features curated finds and a fresh mix of merchandise just like shoppers can find in-store. Categories include bedding, bath, decorative pillows, kitchen goods, seasonal décor, pet, and storage/organization, with new items to be added regularly.

WATCH: 8 Secrets Every HomeGoods Shopper Should Know

"We are excited to expand HomeGoods' digital footprint so customers can shop whenever they'd like," Mark DeOliveira, President, TJX Digital US, said in a release. "HomeGoods.com will provide a complementary experience to our stores, allowing shoppers to pair in-store purchases with online finds to bring their vision to life."

Apologies in advance to our bank accounts.