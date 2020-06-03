Erin and Ben Napier Reveal the Key to a Well-Designed Kitchen

Not that we ever doubted it, but in their most recent episode of Home Town, Ben and Erin Napier proved that they really can do it all.

While we’re used to watching them transform residential properties into dream homes, the Mississippi power couple impressed by tackling new ground in the “Cafe House” episode of season four: a restaurant.

In it, Erin and Ben team up with brothers Connor and Elliot who are looking to open a cafe in Laurel with space for an apartment in back. And, as it turns out, there’s a lot that ordinary homeowners can learn from a well-functioning restaurant kitchen.

As the Napiers point out, the key thing in any kitchen is an efficient layout. While it should look good, you also need to be able to make meals and clean up as easily as possible. To do that, they design a kitchen with a fuss-free square layout, which affords them maximum counter space.

To make sure that their square kitchen doesn’t feel closed, Erin and Ben allow for plenty of sightlines into the dining room, which make the whole restaurant feel more open.

“The big thing I like is the fact that you can stand in the kitchen and see every seat in the place,” Connor notes.