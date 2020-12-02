This Christmas Tree Emits Fake Snow and Plays Holiday Songs Like "Jingle Bells"

And for those who prefer faux trees to the real deal, have we found an incredible option for you. We first stumbled upon the design from BestProducts.com, and we think this might become our household's signature holiday décor piece for years to come. Let's all take a moment to appreciate the 67-inch Snowing Musical Christmas Tree from Fraser Hill Farm on HomeDepot.com with a green base and green tree branches. Listed for $195.91, the faux Christmas tree is currently out of stock but you can sign up to receive an email if the item comes back in stock. Currently, you can buy the same Snowing Musical Christmas Tree from Fraser Hill Farm in the 75-inch size in black and silver for $204.97 on HomeDepot.com here. Or, opt for a 55-inch version with a red base and green branches for $180 on HomeDepot.com here.