This Christmas Tree Emits Fake Snow and Plays Holiday Songs Like "Jingle Bells"
It's officially December. Which means that it's officially time to deck the halls with holiday merriment.
And for those who prefer faux trees to the real deal, have we found an incredible option for you. We first stumbled upon the design from BestProducts.com, and we think this might become our household's signature holiday décor piece for years to come. Let's all take a moment to appreciate the 67-inch Snowing Musical Christmas Tree from Fraser Hill Farm on HomeDepot.com with a green base and green tree branches. Listed for $195.91, the faux Christmas tree is currently out of stock but you can sign up to receive an email if the item comes back in stock. Currently, you can buy the same Snowing Musical Christmas Tree from Fraser Hill Farm in the 75-inch size in black and silver for $204.97 on HomeDepot.com here. Or, opt for a 55-inch version with a red base and green branches for $180 on HomeDepot.com here.
So what makes these trees so special? Per Home Depot's description, "not only does this tree come pre-strung with warm LED lights, a finial tree topper and a light assortment of tree ornaments (saving plenty of room for your own), but it also produces a flurry of self-containing, faux-snow that trickles down each branch and creates a natural snowy scene." (You can control how fast you want the snow to fall using a dial on the base.) Speakers are also concealed within the base of the tree, ready to blare 25 beloved holiday tunes like "Jingle Bells" and "Up on the Housetop."
These amazing trees sing, they snow, and they provide smiles all-around—just add dancing to the mix and they'd belong in a Pixar film. Who's ready to have a very snowy, merry musical Christmas?