Festive Home Makeover Series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas Debuts on Netflix Next Month

We all need a little—scratch that—a lot of Christmas this year. Thankfully, Netflix is standing at the ready with plenty of fabulous holiday-themed shows and movies for our viewing pleasure on deck for the upcoming season, like Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn starring in Christmas Chronicles 2.

Now, we've just learned we can look forward to a serious dose of Santa-infused joy on the reality series front with Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas out Wednesday, November 18. Produced by Stephen David Entertainment, per Netflix's synopsis, "Benjamin Bradley, best known as Mr. Christmas, is a veteran in the interior design industry with a healthy obsession with the holiday season. For Mr. Christmas, the holidays are all about celebrating love, life, family and friends through meaningful traditions."

Of course, we're expecting lots of festive wreaths and stunning lights displays, and it seems like the show is ready to deliver: "In the new Netflix series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, Bradley takes you behind the scenes as he puts his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use. Equipped with lights, garlands, and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, he and his team of elves work around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year. Mr. Christmas invites viewers along for the ride to kick off the holiday season and get inspired to take their own home decorating and traditions to the next level."

