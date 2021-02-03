Hoda Kotb Spills the Beans on Her Classic Wedding Song

Hoda Kotb doesn't know when her postponed wedding will actually take place, but she does know what song she wants for her first dance with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

"I love Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You,'" Kotb told Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday morning's episode of Today. "That is such a beautiful, beautiful song. I think that'll be our wedding song."

The couple's Mexico wedding was most recently scheduled for November 2020, but they postponed it indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kotb, their plans to say "I do" remain up in the air.

"I don't know," she told Hager. "We can't fly anywhere, what are we supposed do? It was supposed to be last November. Maybe this November coming up, that's it. Put it on the calendar."

"Just give me something to look forward to!" Hager, who is slated to be her co-host and friend's "best girl," pleaded.

In the meantime, Kotb and Schiffman aren't stressing about their nuptials. Instead, the long-term couple is enjoying precious family time with their two daughters, Haley, 3, and Hope, 1.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb Was Supposed to Get Married in Mexico in November with Jenna Bush Hager As Her "Best Girl"

No matter when and where the wedding is, Hoda said that at the very least, she hopes she gets "one beautiful moment" and some "drunk dancing."