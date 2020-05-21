Hoda Kotb Surprises Six Couples with Train's Pat Monahan Singing "Marry Me" as Virtual First Wedding Dance

"I'm wearing white, too, because I'm in the club with y'all. I have a wedding date coming up, too, and we're not sure if it's going to be postponed or not," says Kotb.

Before the coronavirus pandemic swept its merciless path across the globe this winter, many couples were eagerly anticipating their upcoming nuptials. But with so many wedding celebrations put on pause indefinitely, countless betrothed pairs have been filled with sadness and disappointment, never mind financial burdens to add to the stress.

Well, leave it to fairy godmother to us all, Hoda Kotb, TODAY show co-host, to bring some much-needed cheer into our lives during these dark and uncertain times. Earlier this week, Kotb revealed a very special surprise she bequeathed upon six couples around the globe in America, Australia, India, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Hong Kong. With the serenade of Train's leading singer, Pat Monahan, all six couples gathered virtually across time zones and continents, to dance to “Marry Me," dressed to the nines in wedding whites and suits for the occasion. "Would you all mind doing your first virtual dance with Pat?" Kotb asks the couples before Monahan launches into his beautiful tune.

Image zoom Courtesy TODAY

Before the twirl on the dance floor at home, Kotb expressed her solidarity with the couples. "I'm wearing white, too, because I'm in the club with y'all. I have a wedding date coming up, too, and we're not sure if it's going to be postponed or not," she says. “I know it's been a rough road and I know what it's like to have plans and wonder if they're going to be canceled or not," she continues, adding that each couple would be gifted $1,000 towards the cost of their weddings from WeddingWire, in an effort to alleviate some of their stress. Watch the video here.

