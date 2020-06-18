Hoda Kotb Beautifully Captures What Made Her Dad So Special

"He just led by example. He was such a hard worker, they came here from Egypt and they really made their life and he ended up being the president of his own company. I used to have dreams that my dad couldn't be the real President but he could be the Vice President because he wasn't born here. I remember waking up believing that my dad was Vice President," shares Kotb, laughing as she notes the weirdness in talking to her co-host Jenna Bush Hager about this. "But I used to think that. Because he was such a larger-than-life figure in our lives and he just taught us about hard work, getting it done, and we just all believed we could be anything and do anything. They taught us that, my mom and dad, but my dad was just, like, I still dream about him and think about him." Watch Kotb and Bush Hager's conversation below.