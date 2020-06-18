Hoda Kotb Beautifully Captures What Made Her Dad So Special
"He was such a larger-than-life figure in our lives and he just taught us about hard work, getting it done, and we just all believed we could be anything..."
Though Hoda Kotb lost her father suddenly while she was in college, her memories and the influence of her beloved father persist to this day. In a recent TODAY show segment about the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, Dads, from director/producer Bryce Dallas Howard, which she also produced with her dad, Ron Howard, Kotb gave fans an intimate glimpse into what made her dad, Abdel Kader Kotb, so special.
"He just led by example. He was such a hard worker, they came here from Egypt and they really made their life and he ended up being the president of his own company. I used to have dreams that my dad couldn't be the real President but he could be the Vice President because he wasn't born here. I remember waking up believing that my dad was Vice President," shares Kotb, laughing as she notes the weirdness in talking to her co-host Jenna Bush Hager about this. "But I used to think that. Because he was such a larger-than-life figure in our lives and he just taught us about hard work, getting it done, and we just all believed we could be anything and do anything. They taught us that, my mom and dad, but my dad was just, like, I still dream about him and think about him." Watch Kotb and Bush Hager's conversation below.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBdXmd4DYBZ
Looking for more ways to celebrate the dads or father figures in your life this Father's Day weekend? You might want to consider watching Dads, which starts streaming on Apple TV+, tomorrow, June 19th.
As always, we're moved whenever Kotb lets us in to her personal life and shares beautiful details from her upbringing. Now that the TODAY show star has two little girls with fiancé, Joel Schiffman, we hope the crew has a very special weekend during which they can celebrate the father in the house—and the fathers in the house above.