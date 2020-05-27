Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Upcoming Wedding with Jennifer Lopez on the TODAY Show

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, we've all had to adjust to the difficult realities it has created. For the teachers among us, that means scrambling to create an online curriculum for our students. For the parents of school children among us, it means adapting to have our kids at home 24/7. For some, we've mourned the loss of daily rituals like visiting the library or a yoga studio. For all of us, we've mourned the loss of plans to look forward to—whether that was a summer vacation, walking the stage at graduation, or attending a wedding.

For Hoda Kotb, that wedding is her own, as her plans to marry fiancé Joel Schiffman have been tossed in the air amidst the coronavirus crisis. Previously, Kotb had revealed that she was likely planning on having her "laid-back" wedding in the autumn. However, on the TODAY show yesterday, as the co-host caught up with Jennifer Lopez about life under quarantine and Lopez's reality show World of Dance, the two also discussed how the coronavirus outbreak has upended their wedding plans. (Lopez is betrothed to former Yankees player, Alex Rodriguez.)

"A lot of us would have been getting in shape for our weddings because it's wedding season, a lot of us," Kotb says to Lopez, emphasizing the word "us," as both women were planning on tying the knot in the near future. "What are we gonna do? What is going to happen to our wedding dates?" Kotb exclaims, to which Lopez replies "Nobody knows," before Kotb echoes, "nobody knows!"

After Lopez comments that everyone just has to sit tight and see how things progress with everything put on hold in wake of the spread of the virus, Kotb admits that she can bond with Lopez about that. "Joel and I were actually talking about the same kind of thing, we're not sure what's going to happen with our date," says Kotb, who then asks Lopez if she feels heartbroken or is able to take the attitude of "when it's going to to happen it's going to happen."

"I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I'm also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be." "Yeah, I believe that," Kotb replies, with a knowing confidence that will apply for her and Schiffman, too. Watch the full clip below.

