Hoda Kotb Scheduled a Long Overdue Date Night with Fiancé Joel Schiffman for the Most Important Reason

"We have not had a date night in forever," proclaimed Hoda Kotb on a recent episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, referring to herself and her fiancé Joel Schiffman. Though, admittedly, it might as well have been any of us who are in a relationship during Q4 of Sweatpants at Home Season. We're not sure what exactly it is we're doing with our time every evening, but it sure isn't bonding with our partners over a fun date-night activity together.

"It's like everything gets away. And literally you know what we did, we went on the calendar, and we said let's find our day, we can sit outside, I looked at the temperatures. It's going to be in the 40s in New York, it's going to be good," Kotb said, then poking fun at the relatively frigid temperatures "40s, I don't care!

Kotb then went on to stress the importance of carving out time to connect with your significant other: "What it reminded me of is if you don't say this is the day time gets filled up. And you won't ever do it," she continued. Co-host Jenna Bush Hager then admitted that she, too, has fallen guilty of ignoring quality time alone with her husband Henry Hager. "We sure ain't going on date nights! I just this morning texted him, 'Saturday night. I've got a babysitter,'" shared Bush Hager.

"I think you realize you're nurturing all the things that need nurturing, but you're not paying attention," reflected Kotb, with Bush Hager completing her thought, "[to] the most important one." Watch the full discussion below.

If you and your partner have enjoyed some creative date nights at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, we'd love to hear what you've been up to during these strange times. We've been all about virtual museum tours but always open to new ideas.

