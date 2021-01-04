Call 1-855-HEY-HODA to Hear Hoda Kotb Read You Life Advice Every Day This Month

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Alright, so we've technically never met Hoda Kotb in real life, but is it strange that we consider her one of our go-to gals for inspiration, advice, and laughter?

Especially now during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, her popular Instagram feed filled with uplifting quotes, videos, and tidbits of good news, is oh-so-necessary. And with the blank slate of the new year upon us, we're thrilled to learn that Kotb is giving us another way to channel her Positive Mental Attitude (PMA!): The Hoda Hotline.

As she announced on Instagram this Saturday, if you'd like your fill of daily "Hoda-vation," all you need to do is call 1-855-HEY-HODA (1-855-439-4632). Once you follow the prompts to enter the date, you'll be treated to Kotb reading an inspiring quote from her book to serve as your guiding mantra for the day, along with a personal anecdote from the compendium.

Fans of Kotb's were clearly excited by the launch of the hotline, offering comments along the lines of "Am putting this on speed dial! Thank you Hoda!" and "I was just re-reading your book last night!" Speaking of the book from which the hotline quotes and stories are pulled, This Just Speaks to Me, has over 1,820 five-star reviews on Amazon, so if you're looking to dive deep into the Hoda-verse, order it on Amazon here. Better yet, order copies for a few friends and make it a feel-good book club read.

