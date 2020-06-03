Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hoda Kotb's I Really Needed This Today Is the Chicken Soup for Our Southern Souls We All Need Right Now

Times are hard right now and we are all seeking out comfort in as many ways as we can find it.

Among the many Southerners we turn to when we're in need of inspiration—from Dolly Parton to Matthew McConaughey—Hoda Kotb is chief among our go-to list. Kotb was born in Norman, Oklahoma and was raised in both Morgantown, West Virginia and also Alexandria, Virginia, before becoming a TV anchor and reporter in Fort Myers, Florida and New Orleans, Louisiana. That's a lot of Southern cred!

And this week, we're finding great solace in her amazing collection of moving quotes, I Really Needed This Today. Without preaching, the book, published last year, pairs 365 beautiful quotes with thoughtful stories and reflections from the beloved TODAY show co-host. The book of quotes was inspired by Kotb's instagram page, a gathering place for fans to learn from and be moved by the inspirational words that Kotb has regularly posted for a few years straight now.

Whether you choose to read Kotb's tome in one sitting or savor one quote each day, the words of lasting interest are sure to make an impact on you. You can buy I Really Needed This Today on Barnes and Noble's website from $11.99 for the NOOK eBook here.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Upcoming Wedding with Jennifer Lopez on the TODAY Show

For Kotb fans, there's also a bit of upcoming good news: A new compendium of quotes, This Just Speaks to Me: Words to Live By Every Day from the television star is slated to be released on October 13th of this year.

We always turn to Kotb for uplifting words and advice (and, of course, all the good news she shares during her day job on the TODAY show) but now, more than ever, are we all feeling particularly grateful.

On that note, we'll leave you with one of our favorite Kotb quotes from Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee, her 2010 book that we adore oh-so-much: “If you fall-and trust me, you will- make sure you fall on your back. Because if you fall on your back, you can see up. And if you can see up, you can get up. And you can keep going and going and going.”