The Mysterious Origins of Ants on a Log

Whether you were fixing them or chomping on them, you probably remember the days when Ants on a Log were a snack time mainstay.

You don’t need a refined palate to recognize that celery, peanut butter, and raisins are a bizarre combination. If you’re wondering how in the world anybody come up with such a thing, well, you’re not alone.

According to a recent investigation by The Takeout, that would be… (drumroll, please!) the Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scouts of America confirmed to The Food Timeline that the classic snack can be traced back to their beloved organization. “That recipe is indeed found in Girl Scout cookbooks as far back as 1946,” a representative said. “However, there is no mention of raisins in any of the cookbooks. The recipe is called ‘celery sticks.’ I found no mention of it being called ‘Ants on a Log.’”

So how did they come to be known as Ants on a Log? Nobody seems quite sure.

According to Food52, they first appeared in print in a Star Tribune story about kids helping out in the kitchen from February, 1959. However, the trail goes cold from there.