The Real Downton Abbey Owners Are Hosting Another Virtual Cocktail Hour… Tomorrow!

Dust off your cocktail gowns and jewels, and ready your finest gin y’all, the owners of Highclere Castle are inviting you to another virtual cocktail party tomorrow (Friday, May 1).

The event, which kicks off at 4 p.m. EST, is the second Facebook Live cocktail party hosted by the Countess of Carnarvon and her husband, the 8th earl. The first, on April 17, was watched by more than 66,000 fans.

Attendees to the social media soiree will be treated to an inside look at the English country estate that serves as the main location for Downton Abbey. The couple will give a taste of life in the centuries-old home, tell tales of past inhabitants, and show off some ways for drinking their own brand of gin.

WATCH: A Downton Abbey Sequel Is Reportedly in the Works

“We will tell stories of the cocktails that were served here in the ’20s and ’30s and pull out some of the old recipes and add some jazz music in the background and see what we can do to bring people together,” Lady Carnarvon told People. “It is something to look forward to and be part of our routine.”

We’ll see you there!