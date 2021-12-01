High School Basketball Team Accidentally FaceTimes Tampa Bay Bucs
Probably one of our favorite “wrong number” stories of all time!
It started with a single missed digit and ended with a group of unsuspecting high school freshman meeting the greatest quarterback of all time. The Notre Dame Preparatory School freshman boys' basketball team, in Pontiac, Michigan, was putting together a group text when one of the players typed a phone number in incorrectly.
Once the boys start texting, the person on the other end of the wrong number asks if they meant to add him to the group. Thinking it's their fellow teammate playing a joke, the boys reply "yes." They then get the shock of a lifetime when their mistaken teammate reveals himself be Tampa Bay Buccaneer cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.
After a bit of back and forth, some of the boys still think the wrong number is their teammate messing around, so Murphy-Bunting has no choice but to prove himself by sending a selfie in the Bucs locker room.
The exchange was captured on Twitter by P. Jason Whalen, a counselor and football coach at the school whose son is on the basketball team.
"Everyone was skeptical, because it's definitely not an NFL player, right?" Notre Dame player Vinny Tartaglia told WDIV of Detroit.
While the boys are still mulling it over, a FaceTime call comes in, removing any trace of doubt about who's on the other line. The Notre Dame team is treated to some literal face time with their new friend Murphy-Bunting, who takes time to introduce them to other members of the Super Bowl defending team. Running back Leonard Fournette grabs the phone, leading the boys on a tour of the locker room where they meet Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, and Richard Sherman.
After meeting so many notable NFL stars, there was one question left on the boys' minds: Where's Tom Brady? After about 10 minutes on the line, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and University of Michigan alum provided the cherry on top of an unbelievable experience by jumping on the call to say hello.
"They were shocked," Fournette told ESPN of the moment he passed the phone to Brady. "…to guys in high school, Tom is the figure for them. You know what I mean? Who wouldn't want to look up to a guy like that?"
Brady said he didn't know who was on the call when Fournette handed him the phone but was pleasantly surprised when he saw a group of excited young fans—and from Michigan no less.
"That was fun. That was really fun," he told ESPN. "It was really good to see all those young kids hyped up."
The once-in-a-lifetime call ended with Murphy-Bunting, who grew up only 35 minutes from Notre Dame Preparatory and played college football at Central Michigan, telling the boys to "ball out this season!"