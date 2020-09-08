HGTV is Headed to New Orleans in New Series Selling the Big Easy

Buckle up y’all, HGTV is headed to the Big Easy!

Get ready for color, culture, the occasional second line, and heaps of Southern charm as real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos takes on New Orleans in HGTV’s new show, Selling the Big Easy.

The highly anticipated series will follow NOLA native Picolo-Ramos and her full-service real estate agency Godwyn & Stone as they take clients through some of the most vibrant homes New Orleans has to offer.

The effervescent Picolo-Ramos, who specializes in quintessential (read: really big and really fancy) NOLA properties, also helps clients stage and sell their homes.

See below for a sneak peek:

"New Orleans is my hometown," Picolo-Ramos said in a press release. "This city always makes you feel welcome with its incredible food, music and nightlife—and it's home to the most beautiful and unique houses in America."

Highlights of the 14-episode series include a tour of a classic Victorian in the heart of downtown, a lakefront estate in the sought-after Metairie suburb, a colorful 1870s historic home in Paradise Park, and so much more.