HGTV's Home Town Starring Ben and Erin Napier Is Returning for Season 5

Yep, that giant exhale is us, dear friends and fellow Home Town fans.

Today, we're happy to report that one of our all-time favorite HGTV shows is coming back for a fifth season and we couldn't be more excited to see what magic Ben and Erin Napier create in Laurel, Mississippi —and beyond. Yes, as in, the Mississippi mavens will be taking their talents outside The Magnolia State. As the HGTV announcement explains, "As we reported earlier, aside from the regular series, Erin and Ben are set to embark on a massive on-the-road adventure titled Home Town Takeover," in which they makeover a whole small town and not just individuals' houses. (We sure hope the couple's amazing Airstream trailer is involved in their travels; check out the video below and start daydreaming).

Both this six-episode special series and 16 new episodes of Home Town are scheduled to air on HGTV in early 2021 with official premiere dates still pending. For now, production on Home Town Takeover has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but HGTV says they will be sharing updates this summer on the small town makeover special series. Per Erin's Instagram announcement, shooting of season five is scheduled to commence in a few weeks, barring any unforeseen developments with the coronavirus outbreak. "We can’t wait to meet 16 more families and bring 16 homes back to life. Thank y’all for following the journey with us," Erin writes.

If you're anything like us, you'll still need some Ben and Erin to tide you over until next year, so be sure to keep tuning in for season four episodes, airing now on HGTV. On Monday, June 8th, you'll have a 90-minute finale episode to look forward to at 9 p.m. ET/PT, which features the Napiers reimagining the home of Hollywood actor Richard T. Jones and his wife Nancy that was featured in the premiere but was sadly destroyed by a recent tornado.

WATCH: Erin Napier Takes Us Inside Her Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful Airstream Trailer