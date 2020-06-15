Hear John Prine's Last Recorded Song, "I Remember Everything"

Earlier this spring the world lost singer and songwriting luminary, John Prine, to complications from coronavirus. While family, friends, and music fans alike mourn his death, we can all also find great comfort in the beautiful trove of recordings the talented musician has left us.

In addition to his well-known collection of music⁠—"Angel from Montgomery," "Paradise," and "Illegal Smile," to name a few⁠—we're grateful that his label has released his last recorded song, presciently titled, "I Remember Everything." Written with his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin and recorded with Nashville producer Dave Cobb, per NPR, the beautiful song is eerie and rejoicing, specific yet universal, a pain-tinged and perfect reflection of Prine's larger opus.

"I've been down this road before / I remember every tree / Every single blade of grass / Holds a special place for me / And I remember every town / And every hotel room / And every song I ever sang / On a guitar out of tune," he begins the song, in his deep warble. The song concludes with an equally heartfelt verse, "I remember everything / Things I can’t forget / Swimming pools of butterflies / That slipped right through the net / And I remember every night/ Your ocean eyes of blue / How I miss you in the morning light / Like roses miss the dew." He strums his guitar, pauses, and pipes the last line once again— "How I miss you in the morning light / Like roses miss the dew"—his voice splintering like a prophetic echo from beyond.

Watch the video recording of the song (which appears to be performed in what we can only assume is Prine's home) below. You can also listen or download "I Remember Everything" from your preferred music service here.

