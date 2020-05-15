Harry Connick Jr. Working on Television Tribute to Front-Line Workers in New Orleans

Cameras rolled as Harry Connick Jr., wearing a face mask and gloves, led a "socially distant second line” on an empty Bourbon Street in the French Quarter on Thursday.

The New Orleans native is shooting a TV special for CBS titled “United We Sing,” in which he pays tribute to frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.

The production is shooting in six public locations around the New Orleans area through Sunday. In accordance with the city’s “Stay Home” order, safety protocols including social distancing, and wearing masks and gloves, are being enforced.

In an Instagram video teasing the project (below), Connick assured fans that he and his daughter Georgia, who has helped him out on this project, are “staying safe and being extremely careful—following all of the social distancing guidelines, washing our hands CONSTANTLY.”

The television special will honor front-line workers including health care, public safety, sanitation and grocery employees. It will also pay tribute to cultural icons lost to the novel coronavirus, including one of Connick's mentors, jazz musician and educator Ellis Marsalis.