WATCH: Harry Connick Jr.'s Secret to a Happy Marriage
With their 24th wedding anniversary approaching next month, it's safe to say Harry Connick Jr. and wife Jill Goodacre know a thing or two about marriage. Wed in 1994 and now the parents to three girls, the duo has kept their love going strong despite demanding work schedules and constantly being in the spotlight (Goodacre is an actor and former Victoria's Secret model).
In a recent Fox News interview, the New Orleans native shared his best advice for a happy and lasting marraige. "Jill's my best friend and I've known her now for 27 years. And for me, it's all about my maintaining interest in her. I mean, she's fascinating to me, she's still mysterious to me, I'm still very interested in her and everything that sort of makes her tick, and I think it's mutual," he said.
"We never really think of it in terms of keeping the spark going. I love being around her, I respect her infinitely, and I admire her so much. She's a hero of mine. We just take it day to day, and you know, count our blessings really," he continued, as awwws continued to reverberate around the world.
Joseph Harry Fowler Connick Jr., you sure do make our hearts melt time and time again. Here's to another 27 wonderful years in wedded bliss!