The Winner of This Holiday Baking Contest Gets a Walk-on Role in a Hallmark Channel Movie

It's a match made in heart-warming heaven.

Hershey has teamed up with Hallmark Channel to host a holiday baking contest, offering one lucky fan the ultimate prize of a walk-on role as a baker in a Hallmark Channel Original Movie.

Now through December 31, Hallmark and Hershey are asking baking enthusiasts to make their next festive creations even more magical by using a Hershey's Baking Product. The first-ever partnership between the two brands is a fun way to celebrate Hershey's new Holiday Baking Shapes, red and green chocolate chips that come in stocking and tree shapes, available for a limited time only.

Holiday Baking Shapes Credit: Hershey

"After seeing a huge spike in baking this past year, we were inspired to create our first-ever seasonally-shaped chips to give bakers the chance to add a unique touch to their traditional recipes," Mike Orr, manager of baking for Hershey, said in a release. "So go ahead, add Hershey's Holiday Baking Shapes to your favorite cookies or grab a handful to snack on—we won't judge!"

Think you have what it takes to bake your way to stardom? From now through December 31, bakers can submit their original recipe and photo here.

The Grand Prize winner will be given the option of walk-on role in Hallmark Channel original movie or $5,000. The recipe must include a Hershey's Cocoa or Hershey's Baking Chip product.

Visit HersheyandHallmarkChannel.com for more information.