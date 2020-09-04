From Love at Daisy Hills to Country at Heart, you're definitely going to want to catch all five of these flicks.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to bust out your coziest flannel PJs and that burnt orange mug you only use during Halloween season: Hallmark's "Fall Harvest" lineup has arrived. The much anticipated annual event will take place on Saturday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning September 19, and the five new original movies sounds quite delightful. Hallmark Channel enthusiasts, you are in for quite the treats.

First up on September 19, is Love at Daisy Hills (pictured above), starring Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams. The plot centers around Jo (Busby) trying to save her late mother's small town general store in Daisy Hills with help from her ex Daisy Hills beau and current NYC business consultant, Blake (Williams). Love blooms until drama arrives when Blake gets a call about his dream job back in the Big Apple and he has to decide if he will leave his small town roots in Daisy Hill—and Jo—behind.

On September 26, tune into Love at Look Lodge, which revolves around a quaint and inviting mountain hotel. Lily, played by Clark Backo, is an activities director at Look Lodge, helping the work-obsessed brother of a bride, Noah, played by Jonathan Keltz, plan the finishing touches on his sister's wedding. You don't need us to tell you, but plenty of romance and nail-biting moments are to come.

Next, on October 3, fans will be captivated by Country at Heart, about Shayna, a struggling Nashville musician who meets a famed songwriter, Grady. The two team up to write a song for country star Duke Sterling when they fall in love, but things get complicated when Duke asks Shayna to be his opening act. Will Shayna choose Grady or a shot in the spotlight? With talented actors Jessy Schram playing Shayna, Niall Matter playing Grady, and Lucas Bryant playing Duke, you'll be glued to the edge of your seat.

Then on October 10, the network will debut My Best Friend's Bouquet, starring Chaley Rose, Nathan Witte, Rebecca Olson, and Luisa d’Oliveira. In this love story, you'll meet single Josie Hughes (Rose), who catches the wedding bouquet at her friend Emma's (d'Oliveira) wedding. The bouquet missed the hands of not-single friend Athena (Olson), which sparks Josie's fears that her friend now won't get engaged thanks to her family's superstition about wedding bouquets. Meanwhile, Josie meets a man at the wedding reception, overlooking her long-time friend Alex (Witte), who secretly wants to be with her. We can't wait to see what unfolds.

Last but not least in the "Fall Harvest" schedule is Sweet Autumn on October 17, where the movie title should be taken at face value when Maggie, played by Nikki DeLoach, heads home to learn she's inherited half of her aunt's celebrated maple candy business. Dex, the company's maple supplier, played by Andrew Walker, has inherited the other half of the business, much to Maggie's confusion. As the town's Sweet Autumn Fest plays out, the two read a series of letters from Aunt Dee, played by Henriette Ivanans, and try to figure out what inspired Aunt Dee's wish for them. What will happen next? Set a reminder on your calendar and be sure to watch this one to find out.