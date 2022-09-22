It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule

It's here! The most anticipated list of the year, Hallmark's full schedule of holiday cheer has been announced. Each year we think they couldn't cram anymore hot cocoa, snowflake, sugar plum goodness into their line up but every year they top their last offerings. For 2022, the fun all begins on October 21, and Hallmark Media is promising 40 all-new, original movie premieres across their two networks.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas promises us a new movie every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at 8PM EST and over on their sister network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, we'll get a brand new flick every Saturday night at 10PM EST. Get your recording devices ready! But wait, there's more. If you have Hallmark Movies Now, their streaming service, you can expect a bounty of holiday goodness in their Movies & Mistletoe celebration. Here you'll have access to more than 150 Christmas movies and new content being added each week.

We have the full schedule for you but wanted to tell you about a few of the things we are most excited about watching. First of all, many of our favorite faces will be returning to our television screens this season, including Mississippi native, Lacey Chabert in her twelfth holiday film for the network. We can't wait to see her in Haul Out the Holly starring opposite Louisiana native, Wes Brown. Second, in the way that the Wedding Veil movies showcased the power of friendship between women, Three Wise Men and a Baby is giving us a film centered around the relationships between three brothers and it happens to star three of Hallmark's most popular leading men, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker. This year, the leading company in feel-good, yuletide cheer promises a fully inclusive holiday season featuring films celebrating not only Christmas but Hanukkah and Kwanzaa too.

Without further ado, we present to you the full schedule of holiday cheer. Mark up those calendars and get your festive jammies ready!

Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel

All premieres are at 8PM EST unless otherwise noted.

Friday, October 21: Noel Next Door

Starring: Natalie Hall (Charmed), Corey Sevier (Immortals)

A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.

Saturday, October 22: We Wish You a Married Christmas

Starring: Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), Kristoffer Polaha (Jurassic World Dominion)

Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.

Sunday, October 23: A Kismet Christmas

Starring: Sarah Ramos (Parenthood), Carlo Marks (Chesapeake Shores), Marilu Henner (Taxi)

Sarah is a children's book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.

Friday, October 28: A Cozy Christmas Inn

Starring: Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House), David O'Donnell (In Search of Fellini)

Real estate exec Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it's owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.

Saturday, October 29: Jolly Good Christmas

Starring: Reshma Shetty (Blindspot), Will Kemp (Christmas Waltz)

David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.

Sunday, October 30: Ghosts of Christmas Always

Starring: Kim Matula (LA to Vegas), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), Beth Leavel (This Is Where I Leave You), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard, Family Matters)

Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.

Friday, November 4, 2022:

A Magical Christmas Village

Starring: Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives), Luke Macfarlane (Bros), Marlo Thomas (That Girl)

When Summer's mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.

Saturday, November 5, 2022: Lights, Camera, Christmas!

Starring: Kimberley Sustad (Travelers), John Brotherton (Fuller House)

When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film's famous leading man.

Sunday, November 6, 2022: All Saints Christmas

Starring: Ledisi (Selma), Roger Cross (Murdoch Mysteries)

Lisette is a popular R&B singer who's getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.

Friday, November 11, 2022: In Merry Measure

Starring:Patti Murin (Frozen, Chicago Med), Brendan Penny (Chesapeake Shores), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek)

When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her one time rival, Adam.

Saturday, November 12, 2022: The Royal Nanny

Starring: Rachel Skarsten (Batwoman), Dan Jeannotte (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Greta Scacchi (The Terror)

Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.

Sunday, November 13, 2022: Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Starring:Kara Wang (Good Trouble), Osric Chau (The Flash), Sara Canning (Nancy Drew), Antonio Cupo (Blood & Treasure), Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores)

When Romy and Rick's parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant's loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.

Friday, November 18, 2022: Inventing the Christmas Prince

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley (The Santa Stakeout), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (The Porter)

Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.

Saturday, November 19, 2022: Three Wise Men and a Baby

Starring: Paul Campbell (Turner & Hooch), Tyler Hynes (Letterkenny), Andrew Walker (Merry & Bright), Margaret Colin (Chicago Med)

Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Sunday, November 20, 2022: When I Think of Christmas

Starring: Shenae Grimes-Beech (The Detail), Niall Matter (The Predator), Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch)

Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

Thursday, November 24, 2022: My Southern Family Christmas – premieres at 8p ET/PT

Starring: Jaicy Elliot (Grey's Anatomy), Bruce Campbell (Ash vs Evil Dead), Ryan Rottman (Guidance), Moira Kelly (The Cutting Edge,), Brian McNamara (Magnum P.I.)

Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time – without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town's record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she's going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father – a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.

Friday, November 25, 2022: #Xmas – premieres at 6p ET/PT

Starring: Clare Bowen (Nashville), Brant Daugherty (Pretty Little Liars)

When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand's design contest, she poses as a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect "family" or reveal the truth.

Friday, November 25, 2022: A Royal Corgi Christmas– premieres at 8p ET/PT

Starring: Hunter King (Life in Pieces), Jordan Renzo (The Spanish Princess)

Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with "Mistletoe", a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help –but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.

Saturday, November 26, 2022: A Tale of Two Christmases – premieres at 6p ET/PT

Starring: Kat Barrell (Wynonna Earp), Chandler Massey (Days of our Lives), Evan Roderick (Arrow)

Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases – one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family…and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma's double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.

Saturday, November 26, 2022: Haul Out the Holly – premieres at 8p ET/PT

Starring: Lacey Chabert (The Wedding Veil), Wes Brown (Sweet Pecan Summer), Ellen Travolta (Charles in Charge), Peter Jacobson (House), Melissa Peterman (Reba), Stephen Tobolowsky (One Day at a Time, Spaceballs)

Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood's many Christmas festivities.

Sunday, November 27, 2022: A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe – premieres at 6p ET/PT

Starring: Rachel Boston (SEAL Team), Victor Webster (Workin' Moms)

Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother's smalltown cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother's secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.

Sunday, November 27, 2022: A Holiday Spectacular – premieres at 8p ET/PT

Starring: Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch), Ann-Margret (Bye Bye Birdie, The Kominsky Method) Featuring the Radio City Rockettes

In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Friday, December 2, 2022: A Big Fat Family Christmas

Starring: Shannon Chan-Kent (Woke), Shannon Kook (The 100), Tia Carrere (Wayne's World), Jack Wagner (When Calls the Heart)

Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment – shooting the Chang family's annual holiday party for a cover story – she doesn't reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn't want to jeopardize her big break.

Saturday, December 3, 2022: A Fabled Holiday

Starring: Brooke D'Orsay (Royal Pains), Ryan Paevey (General Hospital)

Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.

Sunday, December 4, 2022: Undercover Holiday

Starring: Noemi Gonzalez (Selena: The Series), Stephen Huszar (Tribal)

When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he's her overzealous security guard.

Friday, December 9, 2022: The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Starring: Katrina Bowden (30 Rock), Christopher Russell (Day of the Dead)

Ryan is an elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

Saturday, December 10, 2022: Christmas Class Reunion

Starring: Aimee Teegarden (Friday Night Lights), Tanner Novlan (The Bold and the Beautiful)

High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the "cursed class," reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.

Sunday, December 11, 2022: The Holiday Sitter

Starring: Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House, Mean Girls), George Krissa (Road Trip Romance), Chelsea Hobbs (Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery)

Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.

Friday, December 16, 2022: Holiday Heritage

Starring: Lyndie Greenwood (Sleepy Hollow), Brooks Darnell (The Young and the Restless), Holly Robinson Peete (Our Christmas Journey,)

Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it's too late.

Saturday, December 17, 2022: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Starring: Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), Zane Holtz (Katy Keene)

A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town's annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem "A Visit from St. Nick" is debated.

Sunday, December 18, 2022: Hanukkah on Rye

Starring: Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl), Yael Grobglas (Jane the Virgin), Lisa Loeb

A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?

MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Premiere times are 10:00pm ET/PT

Saturday, October 22: We Need a Little Christmas

Starring: Erica Durance (Supergirl), Patrick Sabongui (The Flash), Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf)

Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor Irene.

Saturday, October 29: Christmas Bedtime Stories

Starring: Erin Cahill (Every Time a Bell Rings), Steve Lund (Schitt's Creek), Charlie Weber ("How to Get Away with Murder)

When Danielle's husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.

Saturday, November 5, 2022: A Maple Valley Christmas

Starring: Peyton List (Star Trek: Picard, Mad Men), Andrew Walker (Dying for Chocolate: A Curious Caterer Mystery)

Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

Saturday, November 12, 2022: Our Italian Christmas Memories

Starring: Sarah Power (Good Witch), Beau Bridges (The Fabulous Baker Boys)

The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother's legendary pasta sauce.

Saturday, November 19, 2022: Long Lost Christmas

Starring: Taylor Cole (Making Spirits Bright), Benjamin Ayres (Burden of Truth)

Hayley is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

Saturday, November 26, 2022: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

Starring: Holland Roden (Mayans M.C.), Tyler Hynes (Letterkenny), Tenille Townes (The Lemonade Stand) From Executive Producer Blake Shelton

Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn't recognize. In his message, a man she doesn't know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. This is the fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Blake Shelton's song "Time for Me to Come Home."

Saturday, December 3, 2022: The Holiday Stocking

Starring: Nadine Ellis (Our Kind of People), B.J. Britt ( Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Karon Riley (The Black Hamptons), Tamala Jones ( Castle), Mykelti Williamson (Fences, Law & Order: Organized Crime)

In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret, that he didn't help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent's old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas.

Saturday, December 10, 2022: The Gift of Peace

Starring: Nikki Deloach (Five More Minutes), Brennan Elliott (UnREAL)

Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.

Saturday, December 17, 2022: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

Starring: Ashley Williams (Sister Swap: Christmas in the City), Lucas Bryant (Haven)

The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery's song "Five More Minutes," a young widow's Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.

All the fun begins on October 21 across all platforms and we say that's a perfectly reasonable time to begin decking the halls. Pass the tinsel!