The Inn From Hallmark's One Royal Holiday is Real—And You Can Stay There

Hallmark Christmas movies are adored for a number of reasons, especially for their ability to help us escape reality. Predictable, wholesome, and barely realistic, they transport us to places where the guy and girl always end up together in the end. Where tight-knit communities rally to do the right thing. Where Christmas spirit shines bright.

But not every piece of the Hallmark universe is a fantasy. Take, for example, the latest installment in the network’s jam-packed 2020 Christmas lineup. In One Royal Holiday, a Connecticut woman shelters two snowbound travelers—a handsome young man and his mother—in her father’s idyllic bed and breakfast when they have nowhere else to go. Sparks fly, drama brews, and it eventually comes out that the strangers are European royalty.

Who knew?

While Kentsbury is not a real Connecticut town, the film was, in fact, filmed in northeastern Connecticut. What’s more, according to Country Living, two of the places where One Royal Holiday was filmed—The Inn at Woodstock Hill and The Mansion at Bald Hill—are open to visitors.

Both are located in the quiet, rural town of Woodstock, and both offer up heaps and heaps of Hallmark-worthy charm. They’re also located just a half a mile from each other.