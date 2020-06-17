Hallmark Announces Christmas in July Programming and Excited Is an Understatement

Trust us when we say you're going to want to stock up on extra popcorn.

This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, we could all use some holiday cheer more than ever. That's why we were excited to learn about Hallmark's Christmas in July programming plans, which actually begins Monday, June 29. Both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel will be participating in the annual programming events, which means double the fun for us wintertime holiday aficionados.

Per a company press release, beginning on Monday, June 29, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air their annual "Gold Crown Christmas" programming event, airing popular original movies from previous Christmases. On the 29, at 5 p.m. ET/PT, the network will air three Christmas movies each weeknight. "Double Feature Fridays will pair together original movies of the same franchise, with Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas and Time for You to Come Home for Christmas on July 3, and Christmas in Angels Falls and Christmas in Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday on July 10," the media statement continues. On the Fourth of July, the network will honor those who served our country with a celebratory day of programming dedicated to veterans, during which the TV station will air military-themed holiday movies including Operation Christmas, Holiday for Heroes, and A Veteran’s Christmas.

Meanwhile on the Hallmark Channel, there's plenty to look forward to as well, with the annual "Keepsake Christmas" tradition getting underway on Friday, July 10th at noon E.T./PT with the showing of Christmas at Dollywood, kicking off 17 consecutive days of original holiday movies through Monday, July 27th. Some of the standout movies include The Nine Lives of Christmas, Switched for Christmas, and Christmas in Rome.

The movies on the Christmas in July lineup showcase Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Paevey, among other much-adored Hallmark stars. Even though we can't be with many of our loved ones right now, we have a feeling we'll be scheduling lots of remote movie dates on our calendar next month.

