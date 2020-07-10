Hallmark Channel Launches Holiday-Themed "Jingle" and "Joy" Wines

Hallmark Channel Wines are available for pre-order now—and we hear they pair pretty well with all your favorite Hallmark Christmas movies.

It's no secret that one of our favorite ways to end a long day—heck, any day— is to cuddle up under a blanket on the couch, pop open a bottle of wine, and hit play on a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Well, Hallmark is about to make that wine-and-movie pairing even more appealing: Today, the network announced that it's teaming up with Wines That Rock to launch Hallmark Channel Wines, a duo of holiday-themed wines now available for pre-order. The two varietals are "Jingle," a full-bodied 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon that has aromas of cherry, dark chocolate, and holiday spice, along with "Joy," a refreshing 2019 Sauvignon Blanc that is brimming with tropical fruits, white peach, and ripe pineapple.

“Over the last ten years, 'Countdown to Christmas' has evolved into something more than a collection of holiday movies, it has become a seasonal lifestyle experience,” said Danielle Mullin, SVP, Marketing, Crown Media Family Networks, in a company press release. “Featuring two exclusive varietals that can be found nowhere else, our Hallmark Channel Wines collection is an exciting new extension of our brand and is designed to enhance our viewers’ enjoyment of the holidays—whether as an accompaniment to our signature movies, an offering at family gatherings, or a unique gift for Hallmark Channel fans.”

You can pre-order Hallmark Channel Wines in several configurations here, ranging from two bottles from $28 (plus tax and shipping), to a case of 12 bottles. Since only a limited number of these wines are being released for now, you might want to place your order early, especially if you're planning on picking up some extra bottles as holiday gifts. Wines will be shipped in October just in time for the launch of “Countdown to Christmas."

