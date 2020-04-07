Exclusive: Watch a Clip of Hallmark’s Saturday Night Movie, Fashionably Yours

As we are all doing our part to flatten the curve of coronavirus and staying home, in-house entertainment has become an essential need. Our friends at Hallmark have answered the call for happy distractions in spades. Not only did they give us all the gift of a free month of their streaming service, and weekends full of Christmas movies, they are still premiering new movies each week. This Saturday night’s offering is the latest, brand-new, original movie, from their Spring Fling line up. Hallmark has given Southern Living the exclusive clip above.

Fashionably Yours stars Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. You might recognize Graham from Netflix’s The Holiday Calendar and The Knight Before Christmas, while Sampson will be familiar to How to Get Away with Murder fans, and if you can’t quite place where you know Ralph from, let us help. She played Etienne Toussaint Bouvier on Designing Women, one of our all- time favorites, of course.

Graham’s character Lauren suffers a tough professional blow when she is passed over for a promotion at the magazine where she works. After a phone call to mom, played by Ralph, Lauren decides to throw in the towel and move home. But when she hires a moving company to pack up her Seattle life, the owner of the moving company sets out on a mission of his own. He helps her fall in love with the city and maybe more. But then a love triangle arrives in the form of a visit from Lauren’s old crush.

Our lives are looking a little different these days but doesn’t mean we can’t find things to look forward to and we think this is a Saturday night in to put on the calendar. So put on fresh pajamas, pop the popcorn and head to the couch at 9PM EST.