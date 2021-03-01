“H-E-B is here for Texas, and we will do everything we can to support those in need across our great state.”

H-E-B's quest to help its home state recover from last month's devastating winter storm continues.

In the spirit of Texans helping Texans, the grocery store chain has announced that it will donate $1 million across 18 food banks through the Feeding Texas program, providing critical aid to those in need.

H-E-B has already delivered 23 truckloads of food and nearly $100,000 in Meal Simple meals to food banks throughout Texas, not to mention the numerous tales of store employees going above and beyond for customers at the height of the crisis.

"As we emerge from the bitter cold, these donations come at a critical time to help our fellow Texans get back on their feet," Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, said in a news release. "H-E-B is here for Texas, and we will do everything we can to support those in need across our great state."

H-E-B is also launching a donation campaign both online and in stores. Customers can contribute by making monetary donations at the register for $1, $3, or $5 or by visiting HEB.com/donate. All funds from the donation campaign will support Texas food banks affiliated with Feeding Texas.