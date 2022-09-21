"Good Samaritans" Rescue Puppies Found In Zipped Suitcase Beside North Carolina Highway

Good Samaritans in North Carolina are being praised as heroes after saving the lives of four puppies suffering at the hands of a cruel human.

Guilford County Animal Services praised the do-gooders who sprung into action when they noticed a moving suitcase on the side of the highway Saturday.

"These four puppies were found in this suitcase on the side of a road, with the case zippered except for one small part. The Good Sams saw the case moving and stopped. They were shocked as to what they found, and immediately brought them to the shelter," Guilford County Animal Services wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of the pups. "These puppies will now be medically evaluated and hopefully up for adoption or rescue soon. Thank you Good Sam's for saving four lives today!"

Miami Herald reports that the four puppies—all female—are about 10 weeks old and are believed to be Labrador/pit bull mixes. The shelter has given them "suitcase/travel names," including Tumi, Samsonite, Stowaway, and Carion (carry on).

Guilford County Animal Services provided an update on the sisters yesterday.

"The puppies are doing well, but very under-socialized," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "They will require special attention and affection. For this reason, we will place them in foster-to-adopt homes only."

Today, they shared that all four puppies are now available for foster-to-adopt.

Good luck, little ones!