Annual Viewing of Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s Famous Synchronous Fireflies Goes Virtual

One of Mother Nature’s most spectacular shows is going virtual.

After this year’s lottery to see the synchronous fireflies of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was canceled due the coronavirus pandemic, a local nonprofit is stepping up to host the annual event virtually.

Discover Life in America (DLiA) is collaborating with firefly photographer Radim Schreiber to present a Virtual Fireflies Event on Monday, June 1 at 8 pm ET on YouTube.

The event will include a short presentation about fireflies followed by footage of the glittering show courtesy of Schreiber.

According to a news release, “the display will include the world-famous synchronous fireflies (Photinus carolinus), as well as blue ghosts (Phausis reticulata) and other firefly species native to the Smokies region, all set to relaxing sounds of nature.”

The Photinus carolinus, also known as Elkmont fireflies, are one of at least 19 species of fireflies that live in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Each year, typically in the spring, the fireflies put on a synchronous light display in order to find a mate. They are only species in America whose individuals can synchronize their flashing light patterns.

Planning to tune in? Click the "Set Reminder" bell on YouTube to get a notification before the show starts.