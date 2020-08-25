Rejoice! The Great British Baking Show Set to Return This Year

We could all use a Hollywood Handshake right now.

From zombie cicadas and super poison ivy to the raging coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has often felt a bit like, well, a nightmare.

That’s not to say that there haven’t been bright spots. (We’re looking at you, Krispy Kreme vending machine!) But, as the months wear on, we’ve found ourselves expecting bad news.

So, you’ll have to forgive us for our initial reaction when we learned that one of our all-time favorite shows was set to return. Another season of The Great British Baking Show? No way! After all we’ve been through?

Well, it’s true! We are getting a brand-new season of The Great British Baking Show!

Filming on Season 11 of The Great British Bake Off (which airs stateside as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix) wrapped last week at a secret location in the UK.

In an interview with Broadcast as reported by The Takeout, creative director Kieran Smith credited the latest season to a “mammoth sacrifice” made by the show’s cast, crew, and few highly dedicated hospitality professionals.

Due to COVID-19, filming for the usual months-long production took place in a self-contained biosphere over a condensed six weeks. According to Broadcast, the production company rented an entire hotel in southeast England to house the cast (including new-cohost Matt Lucas), contestants, and crew, as well as 20 hotel staff members, 80 producers, and around 20 “children, chaperones, and dogwalkers.”

“It was a massive operation, we even build 12 practice kitchens for the bakers to use on their days off,” Smith told the UK publication.

So, how long do we have to wait until we can get our binge-watching on? Showrunners say that they are “determined” to get the newest season on air by the end of this year.