A Grape-Nuts Shortage Is Upon Us

Supply chain constraints and higher demand for cereal have led to shortages of the high-fiber cereal.

If you're having trouble getting your hands on Grape-Nuts, you're not alone. The high-fiber cereal is reportedly the latest casualty of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as more people continue to eat breakfast at home.

Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts Brand Manager, told USA Today that supply chain constraints and higher demand for cereal have led to shortages of Grape-Nuts, though the product is expected to be "fully back" on shelves in the spring.

DeRock added that the cereal is made using a "proprietary technology and a production process that isn't easily replicated, which has made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time."

Pepperidge Farm found itself in a similar situation with its cookies over the holidays.

In the meantime, a message on the Grape-Nuts website asks that hungry fans be patient.

"Please know that our team members are working hard every day to safely produce and ship products to our consumers during this unique time," it says. "We expect our [Grape-Nuts] to be available again at your favorite retailer in the next couple months."

Grape-Nuts have been around since 1897, when it was developed by Post Consumer Brands founder C.W. Post. Despite its name, the cereal is made not with grapes or nuts, but wheat and barley.