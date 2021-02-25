Grand Ole Opry to Host Live Broadcast to Benefit Feeding America This Saturday, February 27

We'd like to interrupt your regularly scheduled evening programming on this Saturday, February 27 (hello, Hallmark movie) to alert to tune into something very special: a live Opry broadcast to benefit Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the country. In light of the coronavirus pandemic and severe weather throughout the South last week, the need for food assistance has escalated, and the broadcast will work to raise both money and awareness of the issue.

Image zoom Credit: © Grand Ole Opry, photo by Chris Hollo

Airing at 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. CT, the evening's Opry show will feature performances from Opry members Chris Janson and Travis Tritt, as well as Hailey Whitters. In addition to musical numbers, the show will weave in stories from communities across the country and discuss the growing food insecurity issue and ways viewers can help. The episode will be hosted by Bobby Bones on Circle, and on Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other TV affiliates. You can also watch the show on Circle's Facebook and YouTube pages. Additionally, the show will be broadcast on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM's Willie's Roadhouse radio stations.

"Food insecurity is something no family should experience. Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray's local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry, and Circle's growing network, to have a positive impact for people who so badly need help," said Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney in a company press release.

"For 95 years the Grand Ole Opry has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times," added Dan Rogers, Vice President and Executive Producer, Grand Ole Opry, in the same media statement. "When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support."

"Circle's mission is to unite country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love. Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well," continued Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network's General Manager, echoing Rogers and LaPlatney's comments

If you'd like to make a donation to support Feeding America, click here. Who's marking their calendars for this Saturday night?