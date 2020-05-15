Opry Announces Memorial Day Weekend Special to Honor the Military and Essential Workers Fighting Coronavirus

This Memorial Day Weekend, as the coronavirus crisis continues to unleash its destruction in communities large and small across our country , Nashville's Grand Ole Opry is putting on a timely tribute show in honor of both the United States military and essential workers helping the battle against COVID-19.

On Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, Craig Morgan, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Kellie Pickler will perform in the Opry's anual pre-Memorial Day "Salute the Troops" show, with radio star Bobby Bones hosting the livestream. Opry announcer Mike Terry will serve as the MC on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM. The show will be broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other TV affiliates, in addition to being livestreamed on Circle All Access Facebook and Circle All Access YouTube channels. The livestream is in partnership with Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live effort to support small businesses.

On the Facebook and YouTube livestreams, a special Memorial Day Weekend episode of Circle Sessions with Craig Morgan at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. CT will be livestreamed before the Opry show. Morgan, an Opry member and army veteran will play from his new album, God, Family, Country, out on May 22. Directly after the Opry show, a special edition of Circle Sessions: At Home will air featuring various country stars playing their music at their houses.

“The days preceding Memorial Day have for years brought with them our annual ‘Salute The Troops’ show and unforgettable moments as we honor and say thank you to those who serve our country,” said Dan Rogers, Opry vice president and executive producer, in an Opry press release. “It’s more important than ever in 2020 that through words and songs we connect fans across the country to recognize the sacrifices of members of the U.S. Military. Additionally, this year’s show will offer the opportunity for fans tuned in around the world to honor the troops of essential workers on the frontline of the battles that've changed our world this year, the war on COVID-19.”

