Longtime Grand Ole Opry Radio Announcer Eddie Stubbs to Retire at the End of This Month

Fans of Nashville's 650 AM WSM—the station that hosts the Grand Ole Opry broadcast—will fast recognize the voice of radio announcer Eddie Stubbs. An announcer at WSM since 1995, when he came to Nashville to play fiddle with Kitty Wells and her husband Johnnie Wright, Stubbs recently announced his retirement would go into effect on July 29, 2020.

Stubbs earned himself many loyal fans during his time at the network during his tenure at WSM. Per a press release, Stubbs holds the title of the longest-serving broadcaster in the 7 p.m. to midnight slot in WSM’s 95 years of operation. The affable radio personality gave fans a different theme for each night of his show such as "Hall of Fame Monday" and "Classic Opry Thursday," regularly weaving in fascinating behind-the-scenes tidbits and insightful commentary on the musicians throughout his time on air.

“I have had an extremely blessed 25 years at WSM, and as the third-longest tenured announcer in the Grand Ole Opry’s history. The experiences and friendships have allowed me to live a lot of dreams. Needless to say, I will be forever grateful," Stubbs said in the same media statement.

WSM Director of Content and Programming J. Patrick Tinnell acknowledged Stubbs' achievements, noting, “Eddie’s talent, service and dedication are the stuff of legends and are forever part of WSM and Grand Ole Opry history.” For fans of Stubbs' shows, weeknight evenings just aren't going to be the same without him steering the ship.

The country music community, too, will be forever changed without Stubbs being a part of the WSM landscape. “Eddie has been a great friend to the Opry, to the Opry’s artists, and to listeners around the world," shared Dan Rogers, Grand Ole Opry Vice President and Executive Producer. "I have no doubt that students of the Opry and of country music will for years turn to his recorded conversations with legends including Merle Haggard, Ray Price, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart and so many more to learn about their careers and the era in which Eddie has made such an impact at the Opry and on WSM.”

