"Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music" Special with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and More to Air on NBC

Come Sunday, February 14, at 9 p.m., we'll be tuning into NBC for the "Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music," an anniversary celebration for the esteemed Nashville institution with performances by Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and others, with Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton serving as hosts for the festivities. All performances for the special were recorded at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Beyond artists' original songs, the lineup will also include Opry member collaborations and covers such as Kelsea Ballerini singing "When You Say Nothing At All," made famous by Keith Whitley; Dierks Bentley and Marty Stuart's duet of "Pancho & Lefty," brought into the limelight by Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, and Lady A's take on the Randy Travis single "Forever and Ever, Amen." Additionally, the two-hour show will broadcast footage of country music greats from the Opry's archives.

"This special is going to capture so much of what makes the Opry a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience," said Dan Rogers, Opry Vice President and Executive Producer, in a company press release. "10-year Opry member Blake and 20-year member Brad guide us through a powerful Opry debut, an Opry membership invitation given to one of country's most awarded vocal groups, performances of some of today's chart-topping hits and timeless songs that have rung out from the Opry stage for decades, and a look back at cherished members of the Opry family and musical moments that have come to define the Opry we know today."

Image zoom Credit: Chris Hollo for the Grand Ole Opry

