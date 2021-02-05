The Hallmark Channel Has a Golden Girls Marathon This Sunday, February 7

But in all seriousness, what better way to spend a wintry Sunday than hanging out with Rose, Sophia, Dorothy, and Blanche? As we initially learned from SouthernThing.com, the Hallmark Channel will be airing a Golden Girls marathon this Sunday, February 7. While several episodes of the beloved show are airing today and tomorrow, February 6, the true round-the-clock Golden Girls action takes place on Sunday, February 7.

Per Hallmark Channel's schedule, fans can watch Golden Girls from 1 a.m. ET to 8 a.m. ET, and then again from 6 p.m. ET until midnight ET. Yes, we know that Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, but isn't that what Googling "What's the football score?" is for the next morning?

While in our opinion, these are the 10 best episodes of Golden Girls, the Hallmark Channel marathon has something for every kind of GG fan, including "Blanche and the Younger Man" ("Blanche goes all out to try to look good for her latest beau, her aerobics instructor half her age. Meanwhile, Rose's dynamic mother comes for a visit and gets fed up with Rose's 'mothering' ways."), "Dorothy's New Friend" ("Dorothy befriends a novelist, Barbara Thorndyke and she quickly infringes on Dorothy's relationship with Blanche and Rose"), and "Guess Who's Coming to the Wedding?" ("Dorothy's daughter, Kate, comes to Miami with an announcement, she's engaged. Dorothy is thrilled but her happiness quickly turns to anger when she realizes that her ex-husband, Stan, is going to be invited.")

Meanwhile, during the gap in Golden Girls programming, we'll switch gears and watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl hosted by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, airing on Discovery+ and Animal Planet. Puppies and besties? If that doesn't sound like the perfect Sunday afternoon, we don't know what does.

