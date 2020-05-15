Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You Can Now Buy Golden Girls -Inspired Face Masks on Etsy That Say "Thank You for Staying Home"

Thank you for staying home, indeed!

During these strange and unsettling times in light of the coronavirus outbreak, it's also provided us with the opportunity to cherish little blessings, moments that make us smile, or even a nice afternoon breeze even more than before. You can bet we've putting our gratitude journal to good use.

Today's moment that's making us erupt into a smile from ear-to-ear? Discovering these "Thank You For Staying Home" masks, inspired by The Golden Girls television show and available on Etsy for $19.68. As the CDC recommends everyone wears a cloth face mask in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus, we might as well get a little creative with the accessory. It's sure to bring a little more joy on those quick trips to the supermarket or the pharmacy.

So far, the colorful mask, featuring the visages of Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia, and Rose, has 160 five star reviews with comments ranging from "I love my Golden Girls mask! I washed it in the washer and there was no fading. I love that the straps are stretchy and not too tight" to "Love it!! The fabric used it soft. Good quality." Before purchasing, it's also worth noting Etsy's disclaimer: "Items sold on Etsy, such as masks and hand sanitizers, aren't medical-grade. Etsy sellers cannot make medical or health claims." Nevertheless, given the CDC's guidelines, we don't see the harm in paying homage to our favorite TV show while we don spring's hottest accessory.

