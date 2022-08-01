Georgia Nurse Adopts Dog Left Behind After Death of Elderly Patient
A Georgia nurse recently went above and beyond for a patient and her beloved dog.
Kimberly Still, a nurse at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, told WSBTV that she felt an instant bond with the elderly patient.
"I could have never guessed the connection that you develop with some people when you take care of them," she told the local news station.
Terminally ill, the patient confided in Still that she was worried about what would happen to her chihuahua, Jax, when she died.
"She didn't have any kids. She didn't have any family close by. So all she really had was this dog," Still told the local news outlet.
After the patient's passing, Still learned that the woman's family members had surrendered Jax to a shelter.
"I was very worried that he was not going to be given a good chance and possibly be put down if he didn't get out of the shelter," she told WSBTV.
So Still adopted Jax herself.
"I was like, I am never going to get rid of him," she told the outlet. "He was so sweet, he is one of the most loving dogs ever."
Still says as long as Jax is in her life, he will remind her why she does what she does.
"People will need to feel heard, and they need to feel like someone cares about them," she said.