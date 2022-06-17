Georgetown, Texas, Is the Fastest Growing City In the Country
All roads led to Georgetown, Texas, in 2021.
According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau study, more people moved there than any other city in the entire country last year.
From July 2020 to July 2021, Georgetown's population increased by 10.5%—a rate of growth which would reportedly double the city's population in less than seven years. Its 2021 population was estimated at 75,420.
"Georgetown continues to attract new residents for the same reasons many of us moved here—good jobs, safe neighborhoods, and unbeatable parks and events," Mayor Josh Schroeder said in a statement. "But all those things may not be as important as the sense of community you feel when families gather on a Saturday afternoon on our Courthouse lawn or dance in the street at our annual Red Poppy Festival. People don't just move here: They fall in love with this town."
This isn't the first time Georgetown has been ranked the fastest-growing city in the country. It also earned that distinction in 2016. In fact, the Austin-area city has found itself in the top 10 every year since 2015.
The nearby city of Leander, which came in second on the list of fastest-growing U.S. cities, experienced a similar boom in 2021, growing 10.1% from July 2020 to July 2021.
There must be something in the water, y'all!