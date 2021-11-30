This Beautifully Illustrated New Cookbook Is a Gift that Keeps on Giving
The collection features a variety of recipes from D.C. residents.
For lovers of Junior League cookbooks and fans of church potlucks, we've officially found the perfect gift: Georgetown Cooks, a new community cookbook benefitting the Lombardi Cancer Center at Georgetown University Hospital.
Featuring illustrations by Southern Living 2019 Tastemaker LouLou Baker, the leather-bound volume highlights a selection of signature recipes from residents of the beloved, historic D.C. neighborhood.
"Georgetown has long been looked to as the place where the most influential writers, politicians, journalists, diplomats, and government leaders gather to break bread and make deals that can change our country and ultimately, the world," write Carrington Tarr, Elizabeth Hague, and Elizabeth Miller in the cookbook's opening letter. "[Journalist] Joe Alsop, [owner of The Washington Post] Katharine Graham, and [journalist] Sally Quinn all encouraged dinner parties with strange bedfellows that encouraged a civility and openness and helped the city function. These suppers and gatherings continue today."
Miller organized the collection of recipes while her son underwent treatment for Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. "There were days I needed to focus on something other than pediatric cancer and the sadness, stress, and overwhelming anxiety that went along with that battle … and that's where this book came in," she says.
Beyond its celebration of spirited conversation and good food, the cookbook also reflects the neighborhood's generous nature. Thanks to a sponsorship from local real estate agent Nancy Taylor Bubes, 100 percent of the cookbook's proceeds (it retails for $58) will benefit Lombardi Cancer Center's Clinical Trial on Ewing's Sarcoma.
Snag your copy of Georgetown Cooks—and one for your favorite home chef—from louloubaker.com.
