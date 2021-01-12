George W. Bush's Childhood Home Being Considered for National Park Designation

The Bush family lived in the modest Midland home between November 1951 and November 1955.

Former president George W. Bush's childhood home in Midland, Texas, is under consideration to become part of the National Park System.

The Bush family, which included two future presidents (George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush) and a first lady (Barbara Pierce Bush), lived in the modest home on West Ohio Avenue between November 1951 and November 1955 before relocating to Houston.

According to its website, the National Park Service (NPS) preserves sites permanently for "enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations."

NPS has rolled out a "special resource study" to examine the eligibility of the 1,400-square-foot house for national park designation. The study will gather information about the house and the findings will be reported to Congress.

"Adding the George W. Bush childhood home is a must for the National Park Service," Douglas Brinkley, a professor at Rice University, told The New York Times, adding that these types of designations are meant to preserve sites permanently for the public and honor local history.

NPS will hold a virtual meeting on January 26 for the public to learn more about the former home, which is already a museum. The public is also invited to submit comments on the proposed designation through February 28.