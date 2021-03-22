Watch George Strait Perform “Troubadour” for Matthew McConaughey’s Texas Relief Benefit

The King of Country was one of dozens of entertainers who contributed to the virtual relief effort.

Last night's "We're Texas" concert hosted by Matthew McConaughey went off without a hitch. The virtual relief benefit tapped some of country music's biggest names to help raise funds for Texas residents impacted by last month's devastating winter storms, including a heartfelt performance by legendary crooner and lifelong Texan, George Strait.

"He really needs no introduction," McConaughey said as he placed a cowboy hat on his head. "He is a man who is a testimonial to the Texas gentleman."

Wearing his signature 10-gallon hat, the King of Country joined from Austin. Strumming his guitar, Strait delivered a soulful rendition of his 2008 hit, "Troubadour."

You can catch the performance at the 1:10 mark in the video below.

"Troubadour" is featured on Strait's studio album of the same name. The song earned the Pearsall-native a Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance in 2009.

Other performers included Don Henley, Los Lonely Boys, Lukas Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Lyle Lovett, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers, and Willie Nelson.

Through the benefit, McConaughey's nonprofit, The Just Keep Livin Foundation, raised money for organizations including the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, The Salvation Army, Save the Children, St. Bernard Project, and Team Rubicon Disaster Relief.

"A lot of Texans are hurting right now," the Oscar-winner said in a release. "After the disaster of the worst freeze here in over 70 years, so many are still without clean water, and unable to repair water damage that has made their homes unlivable. One of my favorite things about Texans is that we like to help ourselves, and while that spirit is still alive and well, a lot of Texans can't help themselves right now unless we help them."